Insider Buying: Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR) Insider Purchases £63,000 in Stock

Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report) insider Marc Bishop Lafleche bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £63,000 ($81,796.94).

Marc Bishop Lafleche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 29th, Marc Bishop Lafleche purchased 75,000 shares of Ecora Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of £48,000 ($62,321.47).

Shares of LON:ECOR opened at GBX 63.60 ($0.83) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 65.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 71.53. The company has a market capitalization of £158.11 million, a PE ratio of 1,060.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.04. Ecora Resources PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 54.20 ($0.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 101 ($1.31).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. Ecora Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,333.33%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ECOR. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.95) price target on shares of Ecora Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.95) price objective on shares of Ecora Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ecora Resources from GBX 100 ($1.30) to GBX 120 ($1.56) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, coking coal, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver.

