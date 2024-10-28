Inscription Capital LLC Sells 294 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Inscription Capital LLC reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,441 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 53 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 671.4% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 757.1% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $565.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,918,399. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $608.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $583.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $538.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $521.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.15. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $100.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.56 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 54.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $604.00 to $603.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.