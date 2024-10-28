Inscription Capital LLC Decreases Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Inscription Capital LLC decreased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in AstraZeneca by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.8% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 6,460.6% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 22,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 22,612 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 16,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.11. The stock had a trading volume of 412,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,986,709. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $87.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.40 and its 200 day moving average is $78.59.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.11%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AZN. Erste Group Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

