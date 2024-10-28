Inscription Capital LLC Buys Shares of 7,475 iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 27,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IYW traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $156.02. The stock had a trading volume of 31,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,180. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $102.37 and a 52 week high of $158.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.41 and a 200 day moving average of $144.79. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.