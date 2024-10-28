Independent Investors Inc. Sells 300 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Independent Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,264 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 0.9% of Independent Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3,332.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $766,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,993 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,715,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $355,673,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $425,567,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,001,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,821,882. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.99. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.53 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.63 billion, a PE ratio of 103.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.