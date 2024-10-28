Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 261.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2,162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.44.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.5 %

ITW traded up $3.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $257.86. 179,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,170. The stock has a market cap of $76.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.14. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.82 and a twelve month high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.17%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

