Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOF) Short Interest Update

Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,022,600 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the September 30th total of 1,234,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Iida Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ANTOF remained flat at C$17.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.00. Iida Group has a 12-month low of C$17.00 and a 12-month high of C$17.00.
About Iida Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Iida Group
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Receive News & Ratings for Iida Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iida Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.