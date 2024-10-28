HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading Up 8.5% – Here’s What Happened

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.69 and last traded at $3.69. Approximately 284,791 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,526,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HUYA shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.40 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of HUYA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.70 price objective on shares of HUYA in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.38.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.78 and a beta of 0.60.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. The business’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This is a positive change from HUYA’s previous — dividend of $0.64.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in HUYA during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUYA during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in HUYA in the second quarter worth $291,000. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

