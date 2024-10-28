Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Shares Down 2.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) dropped 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.35 and last traded at $5.43. Approximately 782,356 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,322,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Thursday, October 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Humacyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.02. The company has a market cap of $641.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.41.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that Humacyte, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Humacyte news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 277,090 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $1,792,772.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,029,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,070,049.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 277,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $1,792,772.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,029,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,070,049.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Sebelius sold 5,182 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $27,982.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,490.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,084,153 shares of company stock valued at $6,869,996 in the last three months. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Humacyte during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

