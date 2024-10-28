Huaneng Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUNGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUNGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,843,400 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the September 30th total of 4,871,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,745.3 days.

Huaneng Power International Stock Performance

HUNGF remained flat at $0.56 during midday trading on Monday. Huaneng Power International has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62.

About Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electric power to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It develops, constructs, operates, and manages power plants and related projects. The company generates power from gas turbine, hydro, wind, photovoltaic, coal-fired, and biomass resources.

