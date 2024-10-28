Horizen (ZEN) Price Tops $7.68 on Top Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 28th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $7.68 or 0.00011014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $119.71 million and $6.08 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00054927 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00033435 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000342 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,588,838 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

