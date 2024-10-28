Holiday Island (HIHI) vs. Its Peers Financial Analysis

Holiday Island (OTCMKTS:HIHI – Get Free Report) is one of 184 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Holiday Island to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Holiday Island and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holiday Island 0 0 0 0 N/A Holiday Island Competitors 902 5800 11898 316 2.61

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 7.82%. Given Holiday Island’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Holiday Island has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Holiday Island has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Holiday Island’s competitors have a beta of 1.42, suggesting that their average stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

57.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of Holiday Island shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Holiday Island and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holiday Island N/A N/A N/A Holiday Island Competitors -23.39% -161.92% -15.19%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Holiday Island and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Holiday Island N/A N/A -0.33 Holiday Island Competitors $12.23 billion $467.55 million -5.29

Holiday Island’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Holiday Island. Holiday Island is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Holiday Island competitors beat Holiday Island on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Holiday Island Company Profile

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. primarily engages in land development activities. It acquires, develops, manages, and sells income producing commercial and residential real estate properties located in Holiday Island, Arkansas. The company was formerly known as VillageEDOCS, Inc. and changed its name to Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. in February 2014. Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Holiday Island, Arkansas.

