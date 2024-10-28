Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 55.0% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 93 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $509.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $591.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.68.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total value of $2,310,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,440,885.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,965,195,590.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total transaction of $2,310,173.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,440,885.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,809 shares of company stock valued at $159,610,703 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $507.36 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $359.77 and a 1 year high of $518.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $471.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $491.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.36.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

