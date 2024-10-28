Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $63.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.14 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 19.82%.

Heritage Commerce Trading Down 1.9 %

Heritage Commerce stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.51. The stock had a trading volume of 255,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,651. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.08. The firm has a market cap of $582.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.93. Heritage Commerce has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HTBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

