Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Short Interest Up 100.8% in October

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDTGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,900 shares, an increase of 100.8% from the September 30th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 434,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Helius Medical Technologies Trading Down 8.8 %

Helius Medical Technologies stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 62,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,371. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.60. Helius Medical Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,487.54% and a negative return on equity of 258.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.00) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Helius Medical Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDTFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 4.39% of Helius Medical Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helius Medical Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Helius Medical Technologies

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

Further Reading

