Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Short Interest Up 100.8% in October

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,900 shares, an increase of 100.8% from the September 30th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 434,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Helius Medical Technologies Trading Down 8.8 %
Helius Medical Technologies stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 62,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,371. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.60. Helius Medical Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36.
Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,487.54% and a negative return on equity of 258.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.00) earnings per share.
Institutional Trading of Helius Medical Technologies
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helius Medical Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Helius Medical Technologies
About Helius Medical Technologies
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Helius Medical Technologies
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.