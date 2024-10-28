Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Short Interest Up 100.8% in October

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,900 shares, an increase of 100.8% from the September 30th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 434,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Helius Medical Technologies Trading Down 8.8 %

Helius Medical Technologies stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 62,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,371. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.60. Helius Medical Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,487.54% and a negative return on equity of 258.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.00) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Helius Medical Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HSDT Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 4.39% of Helius Medical Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helius Medical Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

