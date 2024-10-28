Hedera (HBAR) Price Reaches $0.0489 on Top Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and approximately $23.14 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0489 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hedera has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00037969 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00006332 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00011462 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00006561 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000484 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,679,928,470 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 37,679,928,470.31257 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04829658 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 283 active market(s) with $26,688,188.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

