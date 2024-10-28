HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a growth of 127.5% from the September 30th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

HeartCore Enterprises Stock Performance

HTCR traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $1.04. 169,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,728. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77. HeartCore Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. HeartCore Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 104.23% and a negative net margin of 49.30%. The company had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HeartCore Enterprises will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

HeartCore Enterprises Company Profile

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

