Head to Head Review: NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) and JSB Financial (OTCMKTS:JFWV)

JSB Financial (OTCMKTS:JFWV – Get Free Report) and NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of JSB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get JSB Financial alerts:

Profitability

This table compares JSB Financial and NatWest Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JSB Financial N/A N/A N/A NatWest Group 15.55% 11.30% 0.60%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JSB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A NatWest Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for JSB Financial and NatWest Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Risk & Volatility

JSB Financial has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NatWest Group has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares JSB Financial and NatWest Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JSB Financial N/A N/A $3.00 million $10.70 8.41 NatWest Group $30.75 billion 1.29 $5.77 billion $0.59 8.10

NatWest Group has higher revenue and earnings than JSB Financial. NatWest Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JSB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NatWest Group beats JSB Financial on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JSB Financial

(Get Free Report)

JSB Financial Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Jefferson Security Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, small and medium-sized businesses, local government entities, and non-profit organizations. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, overdraft protection, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio includes personal and vehicle, mortgage, construction, commercial, and home equity loans. It also offers ATM, online and mobile banking, bill pay, paperless statements, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant, and credit and debit card services. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Shepherdstown, West Virginia.

About NatWest Group

(Get Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments. The Retail Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services, such as current accounts, mortgages, personal unsecured lending, and personal deposits, as well as mobile and online banking services. The Private Banking segment provides private banking and wealth management products for high-net-worth individuals and their business interests. The Commercial & Institutional segment offers banking and financial solutions to large corporate organisations, multi-nationals, and financial institutions. The company was formerly known as The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc and changed its name to NatWest Group plc in July 2020. NatWest Group plc was founded in 1727 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for JSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.