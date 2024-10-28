Head to Head Contrast: Cyberloq Technologies (NASDAQ:CLOQ) versus Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE)

Cyberloq Technologies (NASDAQ:CLOQ – Get Free Report) and Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cyberloq Technologies and Backblaze, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyberloq Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Backblaze 0 0 4 0 3.00

Backblaze has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 58.40%. Given Backblaze’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Backblaze is more favorable than Cyberloq Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

54.0% of Backblaze shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Backblaze shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cyberloq Technologies and Backblaze’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyberloq Technologies N/A N/A N/A Backblaze -42.34% -104.71% -36.79%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cyberloq Technologies and Backblaze”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyberloq Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Backblaze $115.29 million 2.61 -$59.71 million ($1.42) -5.11

Cyberloq Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Backblaze.

Summary

Backblaze beats Cyberloq Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyberloq Technologies

Cyberloq Technologies, Inc., a development-stage technology company, focuses on fraud prevention and credit management in the United States. It provides CyberloQ, a banking fraud prevention technology for institutional clients to combat fraudulent transactions and unauthorized access to customer accounts; and TurnScor, a web-based proprietary software platform, which allows customers to monitor and manage their credit from the privacy of their own homes, as well as CyberloQ Vault, a cloud based security protocol that allows clients the ability to send/receive secure data without having to use traditional email that is prone to a breach. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Venice, Florida.

About Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc., a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases. This service is offered as a consumption-based Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and serves use cases, such as public, hybrid, and multi-cloud data storage; application development and DevOps; content delivery and edge computing; security and ransomware protection; media management; backup, archive, and tape replacement; repository for analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning; and Internet of Things. In addition, the company offers Backblaze Computer Backup that automatically backs up data from laptops and desktops for businesses and individuals, which provides a subscription-based Software-as-a-Service and serves use cases, including computer backup, ransomware protection, theft and loss protection, and remote access. It serves the public cloud IaaS storage and Data-Protection-as-a-Service markets. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

