Head-To-Head Contrast: Brambles (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) and Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS)

Brambles (OTCMKTS:BMBLF – Get Free Report) and Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Brambles pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cass Information Systems pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Brambles pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cass Information Systems pays out 56.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cass Information Systems has raised its dividend for 23 consecutive years. Cass Information Systems is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.2% of Brambles shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brambles 0 0 0 0 N/A Cass Information Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Brambles and Cass Information Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Cass Information Systems has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.43%. Given Cass Information Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cass Information Systems is more favorable than Brambles.

Profitability

This table compares Brambles and Cass Information Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brambles N/A N/A N/A Cass Information Systems 13.84% 12.26% 1.15%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brambles and Cass Information Systems”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brambles N/A N/A N/A $0.86 15.19 Cass Information Systems $190.07 million 3.10 $30.06 million $2.19 19.69

Cass Information Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Brambles. Brambles is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cass Information Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cass Information Systems beats Brambles on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brambles

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers. It serves customers in the fast-moving consumer goods, fresh produce, beverage, retail, and general manufacturing industries. Brambles Limited was founded in 1875 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. The company also processes and pays facility-related invoices, such as electricity, gas, waste, and telecommunications expenses; and provides telecom expense management solutions, as well as church management software solution and on-line platform to provide generosity services for faith-based and non-profit organizations. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of banking products and services, such as demand, savings, time, and money market deposits; commercial, industrial, commercial real estate, and construction and land development loans; and cash management services to privately held businesses, restaurant franchises, and faith-related ministries. Further, it provides B2B payment platform for clients that require an agile fintech partner. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and leased facilities in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

