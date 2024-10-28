Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ) Short Interest Update

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 109.3% from the September 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HWCPZ stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,153. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.98.

Get Hancock Whitney Co. - 6 alerts:

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Company Profile

since the late 1800s, hancock bank has embodied core values of honor & integrity, strength & stability, commitment to service, teamwork, and personal responsibility. at locations in mississippi, alabama, and florida, hancock bank offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; energy banking; private banking; trust and investment services; certain insurance services; and mortgage services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Co. - 6 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney Co. - 6 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.