GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP) Short Interest Update

GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 108.0% from the September 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

GT Biopharma Trading Down 0.6 %

GTBP stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.10. 4,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,162. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82. GT Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $10.66.

GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.24) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About GT Biopharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GT Biopharma stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of GT Biopharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GTBP Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,093,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,449,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 77.02% of GT Biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

