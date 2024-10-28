Graphano Energy (CVE:GEL) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Graphano Energy Ltd. (CVE:GEL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 2173 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Graphano Energy Stock Up 13.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 18.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$1.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of -0.42.

Graphano Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Graphano Energy Ltd., a mining company, focuses on the evaluating, acquiring, and developing graphite resources in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Lac Aux Bouleaux Graphite property located in Quebec; and Dudley and Lac Vert-Bouthillier graphite project. It also holds an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Standard Graphite Mine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graphano Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphano Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.