GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:BABX) Short Interest Update

GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:BABX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a drop of 61.6% from the September 30th total of 94,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BABX stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.30. 93,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,414. GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $32.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.22.

GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.75x Long BABA Daily ETF (BABX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 1.75x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock. BABX was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

