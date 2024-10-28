GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:BABX) Short Interest Update

GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:BABX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a drop of 61.6% from the September 30th total of 94,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BABX stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.30. 93,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,414. GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $32.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.22.
GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF Company Profile
