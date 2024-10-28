Gems Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $118.01 Million (GEMS)

Gems (GEMS) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Gems has a market capitalization of $118.01 million and approximately $7.53 million worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gems has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Gems token can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000391 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69,753.49 or 0.99938437 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,748.81 or 0.99931725 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Gems Profile

Gems was first traded on April 22nd, 2024. Gems’ total supply is 838,793,459 tokens and its circulating supply is 432,475,195 tokens. The official website for Gems is gems.vip. Gems’ official Twitter account is @gems_vip_.

Gems Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems (GEMS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gems has a current supply of 838,793,459.3 with 399,931,237 in circulation. The last known price of Gems is 0.25130873 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $6,527,527.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gems.vip.”

