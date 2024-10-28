FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP) Short Interest Update

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the September 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 0.1 %

FTAI Aviation stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.36. The company had a trading volume of 13,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,186. FTAI Aviation has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.27.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.