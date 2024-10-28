FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP) Short Interest Update

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the September 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
FTAI Aviation Trading Up 0.1 %
FTAI Aviation stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.36. The company had a trading volume of 13,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,186. FTAI Aviation has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.27.
FTAI Aviation Company Profile
