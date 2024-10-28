FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR) Holdings Cut by Vima LLC

Vima LLC reduced its position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,491 shares during the quarter. FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March comprises approximately 3.8% of Vima LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Vima LLC owned about 2.09% of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 4.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 4.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 21.3% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 1.3% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 372,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - March alerts:

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

BATS YMAR traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $23.45. 18,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average of $23.45. The stock has a market cap of $85.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.66.

About FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (YMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.