FSA Advisors Inc. Has $546,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

FSA Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the quarter. FSA Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 872,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,276,000 after buying an additional 9,867 shares in the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 23,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $35.98 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average of $35.98.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

