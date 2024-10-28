Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading Up 2% – Should You Buy?

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $11.29. 16,706,813 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 52,835,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

F has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

