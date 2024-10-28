Forbes J M & Co. LLP Trims Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.8% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $17,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 35.2% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 178,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 62.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 80,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 31,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE NEE traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,789,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,688,574. The stock has a market cap of $172.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.81 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.28.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Dbs Bank cut NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.54.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

