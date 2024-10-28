First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.33% from the company’s previous close.

MYFW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of First Western Financial from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of First Western Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of First Western Financial stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.75. 5,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,873. The stock has a market cap of $180.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. First Western Financial has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $21.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average is $17.93.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $45.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.10 million. First Western Financial had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 2.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Western Financial will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David R. Duncan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $107,415.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,165.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYFW. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Western Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in First Western Financial by 128.3% in the second quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 71,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 40,138 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Western Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

