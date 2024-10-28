First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FSCS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FSCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 70.6% from the September 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

FSCS stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340. First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $35.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.76.

First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.0695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

