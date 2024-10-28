First Digital USD Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.95 Billion (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. First Digital USD has a market cap of $2.60 billion and approximately $4.95 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, First Digital USD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One First Digital USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001435 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About First Digital USD

First Digital USD was first traded on May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 2,598,591,990 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com.

First Digital USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 2,596,983,107.74. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99884319 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 391 active market(s) with $2,720,429,478.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire First Digital USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase First Digital USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

