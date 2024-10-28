Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Acquires 3,422 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 4.3% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 32.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $726,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 203,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the period.

VNQ traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.21. 1,048,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,139,396. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.96 and its 200 day moving average is $88.63. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $99.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

