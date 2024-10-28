Family Investment Center Inc. Has $4.16 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Family Investment Center Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WMS Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 96,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 122,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,752,000 after acquiring an additional 49,761 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.43 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.43.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.