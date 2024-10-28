F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.29-$3.41 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $705-$725 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $705.94 million. F5 also updated its FY25 guidance to $14.04-$14.31 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FFIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on F5 from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on F5 from $167.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.13.

Get F5 alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on F5

F5 Stock Performance

FFIV stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $218.36. 1,279,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,410. F5 has a 1-year low of $148.10 and a 1-year high of $224.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.06 million. F5 had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that F5 will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other F5 news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total transaction of $201,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,066.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other F5 news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total transaction of $201,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,066.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $130,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,007.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,971 shares of company stock worth $1,618,357 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.