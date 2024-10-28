F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.04-$14.31 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $14.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.93-$2.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.91 billion. F5 also updated its Q1 guidance to $3.29-$3.41 EPS.

F5 Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FFIV stock traded up $1.49 on Monday, reaching $218.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,279,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,410. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.41. F5 has a 12-month low of $148.10 and a 12-month high of $224.47.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.06 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that F5 will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on F5 from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on F5

Insider Transactions at F5

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $130,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,007.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $130,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,007.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $163,996.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,360. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,971 shares of company stock worth $1,618,357 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About F5

(Get Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.