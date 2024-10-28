Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Expro Group (NYSE:XPROGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $422.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.62 million. Expro Group had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Expro Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of XPRO stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $13.37. 1,725,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,158. Expro Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average of $20.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on Expro Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

