Everdome (DOME) Trading Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

Everdome (DOME) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. Everdome has a total market capitalization of $6.88 million and $466,052.09 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Everdome has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One Everdome token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Everdome’s genesis date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 91,138,704,602 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,985,148,315 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

