EOS Price Hits $0.45 (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. During the last week, EOS has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $683.61 million and approximately $37.86 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000663 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000753 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000884 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,523,680,053 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

