Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Smith Salley Wealth Management

Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $8,896,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,138,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 404.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 62,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,699,000 after purchasing an additional 50,197 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,345,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,013.41.

NYSE:LLY opened at $892.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $919.74 and its 200-day moving average is $863.20. The firm has a market cap of $848.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $547.61 and a 12 month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

