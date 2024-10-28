Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 55.4% from the September 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of TEAF stock remained flat at $12.97 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 18,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,124. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.14.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 1,647.4% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 131,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 123,722 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $893,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 258,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 72,954 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 116,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 63,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital lifted its stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

