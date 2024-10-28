Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 55.4% from the September 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of TEAF stock remained flat at $12.97 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 18,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,124. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.14.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%.
Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.
