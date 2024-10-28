eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Holdings Raised by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,098 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 894.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on EBAY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,918.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,000.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,391 shares of company stock worth $2,678,424 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.14. 740,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,407,471. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $67.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 29.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

