Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Short Interest Up 91.5% in October

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 282,900 shares, a growth of 91.5% from the September 30th total of 147,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EVV stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $10.25. 313,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,087. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $10.55.

Get Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.0809 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 1,925.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.