Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Short Interest Up 91.5% in October

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 282,900 shares, a growth of 91.5% from the September 30th total of 147,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of EVV stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $10.25. 313,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,087. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $10.55.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.0809 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.
