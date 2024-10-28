Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Shares Acquired by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,256 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 146.5% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DFSU traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.57. 13,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.23.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.