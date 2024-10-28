Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) is TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,243,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,782 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for about 7.9% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.86% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $93,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Altiora Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 316,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,270,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $228,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.94. 42,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,831. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $31.88 and a 52-week high of $42.76.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

