Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.58 EPS

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Digital Realty Trust updated its FY24 guidance to $6.65-$6.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 6.650-6.750 EPS.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR stock traded up $15.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.01. 6,093,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,267. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $116.73 and a 1-year high of $193.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.56%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,604.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.21.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

