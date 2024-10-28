DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Short Interest Up 27.6% in October

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the September 30th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 596.0 days.
DFDS A/S Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DFDDF remained flat at $25.01 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average is $36.44. DFDS A/S has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $25.01.
About DFDS A/S
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than DFDS A/S
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Receive News & Ratings for DFDS A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFDS A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.