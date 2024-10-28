DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Short Interest Up 27.6% in October

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the September 30th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 596.0 days.

DFDS A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DFDDF remained flat at $25.01 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average is $36.44. DFDS A/S has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $25.01.

About DFDS A/S

DFDS A/S provides logistics solutions in Denmark and internationally. The company operates through Ferry and Logistics divisions. The Ferry division operates ferry routes in and around Europe transporting freight units, primarily trailers and passengers, as well as offers port terminal services. This division provides ferry services primarily to forwarders and hauliers, as well as manufacturers of heavy industrial goods, such as automotive, cold chain, FMCG and retailers, construction, refuse derived fuel and waste, forest products, metals, and chemicals; and operates mini cruises, and business and corporate events.

