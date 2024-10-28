DEXUS (OTCMKTS:DEXSF) Short Interest Update

DEXUS (OTCMKTS:DEXSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,318,700 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the September 30th total of 2,525,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16,593.5 days.

DEXUS Price Performance

DEXSF remained flat at C$4.41 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878. DEXUS has a 12-month low of C$4.03 and a 12-month high of C$5.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.50.

About DEXUS

Dexus (ASX: DXS) is a leading Australasian fully integrated real asset group, managing a high-quality Australasian real estate and infrastructure portfolio valued at $61.0 billion (pro forma post final completion of the AMP Capital acquisition). We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply connected to our purpose: Unlock potential, create tomorrow.

