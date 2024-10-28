DEXUS (OTCMKTS:DEXSF) Short Interest Update

DEXUS (OTCMKTS:DEXSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,318,700 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the September 30th total of 2,525,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16,593.5 days.
DEXUS Price Performance
DEXSF remained flat at C$4.41 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878. DEXUS has a 12-month low of C$4.03 and a 12-month high of C$5.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.50.
About DEXUS
