Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:DEMZ) Short Interest Update

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:DEMZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 119.6% from the September 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Democratic Large Cap Core ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Democratic Large Cap Core ETF stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:DEMZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.57% of Democratic Large Cap Core ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DEMZ traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413. Democratic Large Cap Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.34 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The firm has a market cap of $38.49 million, a P/E ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.18.

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (DEMZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Democratic Large Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies whose employees are highly supportive of Democratic candidates. DEMZ was launched on Nov 2, 2020 and is managed by RAM.

